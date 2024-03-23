Stolen Tesla battery technology peddled on YouTube, US says

Court documents didn’t name the victim company but described it instead as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, providing further details that matched Tesla. A source familiar with the matter confirmed Tesla is in fact the company from whom the defendants are accused of stealing trade secrets.

“The defendant specifically said he was selling stolen trade secrets on LinkedIn and YouTube,” Sise said. “He specifically mentioned the victim company.”

Pflugbeil was a former employee of Hibar Systems, a Canadian company that sold technology for battery manufacturing that Tesla acquired in 2019. Pflugbeil and his co-defendant had drawings and documents that allowed them to copy the manufacturing process, prosecutors said.

His lawyer, Nicholas Lewin, declined to comment after the hearing. Pflugbeil’s co-defendant, Yilong Shao, remains at large, the US said.

US Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo Friday agreed to release Pfugbeil on $1 million bond secured by $1,50,000 in cash and ordered him to be confined to the Sarasota, Florida home of his aunt and uncle.

Sise had said Pflugbeil faced a possible 10 years in prison if convicted and argued he posed a flight risk because he could flee to China, which has no extradition treaty with the US.