Sundaram Home Finance reports Q4 net profit at Rs 57 cr; disbursements breach Rs 5,000 cr

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy in a statement on Saturday said, 'it has been a good year for the real estate segment with consistent demand from home buyers. Driven by our growing new branch network, penetration into smaller towns, strong growth momentum in Tier II and III towns in the South and solid contribution from the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, we were able to achieve a significant milestone (of over) Rs 5,000 crore in disbursements in FY24'.