Swiggy ordered to pay Rs 1,000 compensation for causing 'mental strain' to consumer

A consumer court in Ahmedabad has directed food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy to pay compensation of Rs 1,000 to a customer for 'mental harrasment' caused due to a cancelled order.

The case was filed in November 2022, when Prasad Kanade, an Ahmedabad resident ordered sweets on the delivery platform but his order was cancelled without any explanation from Swiggy, The Times of India reported.

He had paid Rs 549 for the order but received a refund of Rs 445.