Swiggy ordered to pay Rs 1,000 compensation for causing 'mental strain' to consumer

A consumer court in Ahmedabad has directed food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy to pay compensation of Rs 1,000 to a customer for 'mental harrasment' caused due to a cancelled order.
The case was filed in November 2022, when Prasad Kanade, an Ahmedabad resident ordered sweets on the delivery platform but his order was cancelled without any explanation from Swiggy, The Times of India reported.
He had paid Rs 549 for the order but received a refund of Rs 445.
Kanada filed a case with Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. Swiggy defended itself saying that it should not be held accountable for order issues as it acts a mere 'intermediary' between a consumer and a restaurant, TOI reported.
The company further claimed that Kanade had himself cancelled the order.
The commission ruled that as Swiggy works as a service provider, it is responsible for a 'smooth transaction' and ordered the company to refund the remaining Rs 104 with 9 per cent interest.
It ordered the company to 'pay Rs 1,000 as compensation to Prasad Kanade for the mental strain caused as well as for the litigation costs', the publication reported.
Published 13 May 2024, 12:16 IST