Tata Power arm to install 12 electric vehicle charging stations across Kanpur

These charging stations will be located strategically at key points across the city, including the zonal offices in Zone-2 and Zone-5 of Krishna Nagar, Sen Para Police Chauki between Apna Ghar Ashram and Road, Moti Jheel Parking /Kargil Park, the vicinity of Medical College at Gol Chouraha, and the Children's Park near OEF at Vijay Nagar Chauraha.