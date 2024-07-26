Tata Solar, ReNew, Avaada Electro ask government for visas for Chinese professionals

The demand for Chinese expertise stems from the cost-effectiveness and technological advancements offered by Chinese solar modules, which have seen prices plummet by more than 50 per cent in recent times. This trend has made solar power a competitive alternative to traditional thermal power, aligning with India's objectives to reduce dependence on imported coal and gas, and keep power tariffs stable and affordable for the end users over time. Further, it also supports the critical goal of India achieving energy self-reliance.