TCS bribe-for-jobs: IT firm fires 16 employees, 6 vendors debarred

The allegation came to light within weeks of K Krithivasan taking charge as the company’s chief executive and was the first major challenge faced by him.

“The issue relates to breach of the company’s code of conduct by certain employees and vendors supplying contractors,” the statement said.

TCS said the investigations found that none of the company’s key managerial personnel were involved, and added that this is not a fraud against the company. It does not have any financial implications either, it added.

In the statement, TCS said it will continue to enhance governance measures, including regularly rotating personnel in the resource management function and enhancing analytics on supplier management.

It said the company expects all stakeholders and employees to adhere to the Tata code of conduct, and added that it has zero tolerance for unethical conduct.