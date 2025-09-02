Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for majority of employees

As per media reports, most of the employees eligible for the hike were in the lower to mid levels of the hierarchy.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 09:02 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTCS

Follow us on :

Follow Us