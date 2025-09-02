TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for majority of employees

<p>Mumbai: Country's largest IT services company TCS has rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5–7 per cent for a majority of its employees, sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Tata group company has started sending the letters of increment to the employees from late Monday evening, and the increments will be applicable from September, they said.</p>.TCS opens Google Cloud Gemini Experience Centre at BFSI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru.<p>An official response to an email query sent to the company was awaited.</p>.<p>It can be noted that there has been a slew of headlines on the Human Resources front over the last two months, starting with an announcement to defer pay hikes amid hazy market conditions.</p>.<p>This was followed up with a surprise announcement to axe 2 per cent of the workforce, or around 12,000 employees, and then came an announcement of pay hikes for 80 per cent of the employees.</p>.<p>As per media reports, most of the employees eligible for the hike were in the lower to mid levels of the hierarchy.</p>.<p>The sources said the top performers have been given pay hikes of over 10 per cent as well.</p>.<p>The company had reported an inching up of the attrition rate in its June quarter earnings at 13.8 per cent.</p>