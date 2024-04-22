The Chinese site that rewired online shopping

“The biggest mistake at the time was this belief that China had become filled with middle-class consumers, and that it would just go up and up into the future,” said Robert Wu, editor of the Baiguan newsletter, which is focused on investment and business in China.

In a 2018 interview, Pinduoduo’s founder, Colin Huang, who is now China’s second-richest person, said it was trying to satisfy not just China’s nouveau riche but also people outside of “Beijing’s fifth ring,” a colloquialism for financially struggling people who live far from China’s main cities.

Pinduoduo, which did not respond to requests for comment, grew by word-of-mouth because it offered steep discounts. Sharing the bargains online was easy because Pinduoduo was deeply intertwined with Tencent’s WeChat, a ubiquitous messaging service in China. Within one year, Pinduoduo had 100 million users. After five years, it surpassed Alibaba with 788 million users.

In a 2023 report, Goldman Sachs estimated that Pinduoduo accounted for 19 per cent of China’s e-commerce market by value of products sold, compared with 20 per cent for JD and 41 per cent for Alibaba.

Shoppers on Pinduoduo deal directly with suppliers, farmers and manufacturers to get low prices. The company keeps its fees to users and sellers low, and has avoided heavy investments by outsourcing its logistics to other companies. Huang once said he wanted Pinduoduo to be like Facebook for shopping, a destination where people gathered without necessarily intending to shop.

After Pinduoduo’s success, social commerce is now the norm in China. Every e-commerce app features live shopping with influencers testing new products and responding to user questions. Some of China’s biggest social networks are shopping destinations. These include Xiaohongshu, the country’s version of Instagram, and Douyin, the app owned by ByteDance, which runs TikTok outside China.

The main appeal of Pinduoduo is its shockingly low prices. A 5.5-pound box of cherry tomatoes costs about $4.50, but the price per box is cut in half if another person joins to make a “team purchase.” A dozen rolls of five-ply toilet paper cost 80 cents. Both are delivered free.

In its early days, Pinduoduo was overrun with knockoffs. It took aggressive steps to address the issue. Buyers who receive counterfeit goods are eligible for a refund of up to 10 times their money from the seller. Sellers provide a refund with no questions asked if a customer is dissatisfied with a purchase.