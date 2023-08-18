Top companies in India do not have enough people with disabilities

Out of these five, four are public sector companies that are required by law to reserve four per cent of all jobs for disabled people. However, even these companies fall well short of the required target.

Lack of proper accessibility for the disabled in the office spaces and a limited pool of skilled PwD candidates are among the major reasons given by experts for the poor representation of this group in the workforce.

However, Nipun Malhotra, founder of the Nipman Foundation, termed the lack of talent pool a "chicken and egg situation."

"Because companies are not hiring enough people with disabilities, you will not get people with disabilities with relevant experience. So, we really have to start somewhere," he told the publication.

Saptarishi Roy, former director, HR at NTPC told the publication that there were also legacy issues hampering the public sector companies from meeting their lawful target when it comes to hiring PwDs. He argues that since this group did not get proper representation in jobs for years, the process of giving them their due will take time.