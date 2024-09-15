Trump can only watch as his media stake takes a $4 billion dive

“Trump Media never traded on the basis of its underlying economics,” said Stanford University law professor Michael Klausner.

Despite Friday’s rally, investors are preparing for the selling pressure that could come from the ending of the lock-up on Trump Media insiders. But the reality is, it’s difficult for shareholders with such large stakes to quietly unload their holdings.

“There’s not a lot of room for error here,” said Karger, who co-founded TwinFocus to advise ultra-high-net-worth individuals to manage their wealth. The Securities and Exchange Commission “will be all over this to make sure every T is crossed and I is dotted.”

This is particularly true for Trump, who holds nearly 115 million shares. If he did decide to sell, it would more than double the amount of stock that’s freely traded in the market, according to Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

“It’s a publicly traded stock, but selling 60 per cent of the company would require a disclosure and have to be done on a regularly scheduled program,” Ablin said in an interview. “It’s going to take a while. It’s not something he could simply hit the sell button on.”

SPAC outlier

Trump Media’s route to the public market was an outlier even for the SPAC boom, which brought hundreds of smaller firms onto exchanges in deals with less regulatory scrutiny. Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC that was founded and backed by Orlando, settled fraud charges with the SEC last year. Then, the regulator sued Orlando this summer, accusing him of misleading investors.

Those cases are separate from the series of lawsuits related to Trump, the stakes of Orlando’s ARC and Litinsky’s and Moss’s United Atlantic Ventures in the company, and the rules surrounding the restrictions of sales.

Earlier this year, Litinsky and Moss sued Trump over an attempt to dilute their stakes and pushing back from the lockup, which is common in SPAC deals. The duo were separately sued by Trump, who accused them of botching the setup for Trump Media prior to the SPAC merger and suggested that they shouldn’t get any stock in the company.

Meanwhile, Orlando has launched a suit arguing that he is entitled to nearly 2.5 million more shares than he was allotted because of a stock conversion ratio he maintains was incorrect.

Ultimately, the fate of Trump Media’s shares may be tied to the results of the November election, which at the moment appears to be neck-and-neck. Polling averages from Real Clear Politics show Harris with 48.5 per cent support, giving her a 1.5 point lead over Trump, who’s at 47 per cent.

“What happens to the value of the stock if Donald Trump loses his bid to be president?” Ablin said. “There’s a lot of risk with this thing. It’s really trading pretty much off of Donald Trump’s name — the ticker symbol is his initials for goodness sake.”