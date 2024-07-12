Tupperware Brands CFO Matute to step down

Tupperware Brands' CFO Mariela Matute will step down from her role effective July 31, the company said on Thursday, months after it flagged a liquidity crunch at the food storage container maker.

Matute, who had previously served as the CFO of consumer goods and farm products company Calavo Growers, was in the role at Tupperware for a little over two years. Tupperware did not disclose who would succeed Matute.

In March, the iconic brand warned it was not certain its business could continue as a going concern and faced a liquidity crunch due to slumping demand for its products.