UltraTech Cement misses Q1 earnings estimates on muted prices

Bengaluru: India's UltraTech Cement reported first-quarter results below estimates on Friday, hurt by muted prices and intensifying competition.

The company reported consolidated net profit of 16.97 billion rupees ($202.9 million) in the quarter ended June 30, up 0.5 per cent from last year. Analysts were expecting a profit of 17.02 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.