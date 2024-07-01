US fintech platform TIFIN debuts in Indian market with conversational AI assistant MyFi

New Delhi: US-based AI-driven fintech platform TIFIN on Monday marked its debut in the Indian market with the launch of MyFi, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) assistant offering customised investment guidance.

MyFi deploys research-driven, fact-based investment intelligence and AI models to generate personalised investment guidance based on the users' investment portfolio.

MyFi is a personalised product designed specifically for India. It derives inspiration from its counterpart magnifi, which has successfully established itself in the US, MyFi co-founder and CEO Kiram Nambiar told PTI.

"Building on the success of its global offerings, TIFIN seeks to revolutionise wealth management outcomes in India in a strategic move to strengthen its commitment to the region and mission of impact through innovation at speed. MyFi is registered with SEBI as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and is operating in strict accordance with all relevant government regulations," a company statement said.

"MyFi leverages learnings from TIFIN's portfolio but is built in India and tailored specifically for Indian investors to facilitate informed, long-term financial decision-making...," TIFIN founder, chairman and CEO Vinay Nair said.