US health regulator cites various manufacturing lapses at Zydus Lifesciences' Jarod plant

New Delhi: The US health regulator has pulled up Zydus Lifesciences for manufacturing lapses at its Gujarat-based plant.

In a warning letter to company's Managing Director Sharvil Patel, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) noted that the drug maker failed to investigate contamination identified in drug products at its Jarod-based plant in Vadodara district.

The USFDA said it inspected the manufacturing facility from April 15 to 23, 2024.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals," it added.