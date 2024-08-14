Vedanta sets floor price at Rs 486 per share for HZL OFS, to offload up to 3.31% stake

Vedanta, the promoter firm of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), in a filing stated that its board committee has approved the sale of up to 14,00,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, representing 3.31% of equity stake, through the offer for sale.