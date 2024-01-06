Vietnamese EV major VinFast enters India; to set up car manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Chennai: VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle major touted as a competitor to Tesla, has chosen the port city of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu for its India foray. The company on Saturday announced it will invest upto $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) to set up an integrated manufacturing facility to produce electric cars and batteries.

VinFast, in a statement, said it will work with the state government toward a total investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million (Rs 4,000 crores) for the first phase of the project over a period of five years from the commencement date.

The key announcement came on Saturday on the eve of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet during which the state government is expected to announce several big ticket projects.

VinFast, which is now the third largest EV manufacturer after Tesla and Toyota, said investment will go into building an integrated electric vehicle factory with a capacity to produce 1.5 lakh cars a year. The initial investment will bring in about 3,000 to 3,500 jobs and the construction will begin this year.