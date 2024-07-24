Visa's third-quarter revenue misses Street expectations, shares dip

Visa's third-quarter revenue growth fell short of Wall Street expectations as steep borrowing costs limited consumer spending, sending shares of the world's largest payments processor down 2.1 per cent in extended trading.

The US Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation have taken interest rates to their highest since the global financial crisis of 2008, stretching the budgets of lower-income Americans who live paycheck to paycheck.

Credit card giant American Express also missed expectations for second-quarter revenue last week.

Visa's quarterly net revenue of $8.90 billion came in below analysts' estimates of $8.92 billion, according to LSEG data.