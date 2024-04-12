JOIN US
Home

Vodafone Idea to launch Rs 18,000 crore share sale

Last Updated 12 April 2024, 03:40 IST

Bengaluru: Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Friday it would raise 180 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) next week, in the country's largest follow-on public offering of new shares.

The company said in February it would raise up to 200 billion rupees through equity, which included financial support of 20 billion rupees from a promoter entity it did not name.

The public offering will open for bids on April 18 and close on April 22.

($1 = 83.3150 Indian rupees)

(Published 12 April 2024, 03:40 IST)
