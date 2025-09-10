Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Volkswagen India to cut prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh to pass full benefit of GST rate reduction

Under the new pricing, SUV Tiguan R-Line will be cheaper by up to Rs 3,26,900.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 10:39 IST
Business NewsEconomyVolkswagenPrice Cut

Follow us on :

Follow Us