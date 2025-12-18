Menu
Delhi air pollution: 'No PUC, no fuel' rule, ban on vehicles without BS-VI engines come into force from today

As per reports, 580 police personnel will be deployed for vehicle checks. Additionally, 37 enforcement vans will be stationed at 126 checkpoints.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 03:22 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 03:22 IST
