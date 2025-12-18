Delhi air pollution: 'No PUC, no fuel' rule, ban on vehicles without BS-VI engines come into force from today

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>grapples with air pollution, the government will put in force strict rules from today - from eliminating traffic congestion, identifying vehicles without PUC certificates to banning entry of vehicles that do not have BS-VI engines. </p><p>Here is a list of changes that will come into effect from today: </p><ul><li><p>The Delhi government will begin strict enforcement of 'No PUC, no fuel' rule implemented under GRAP Stage-4, which means vehicles without a valid pollution certificate will not be able to buy diesel, petrol or CNG and will not be allowed enter the national capital. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Vehicles with BS-VI engines will be allowed to enter Delhi, which will affect 12 lakh vehicles from Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>As per reports, 580 police personnel will be deployed for vehicle checks. Additionally, 37 enforcement vans will be stationed at 126 checkpoints. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday modified its August 12 order, which stayed any coercive action against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, as it clarified that action can be taken against such vehicles that could not meet the emission standards below BS-IV.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The Delhi government has directed private offices to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent staff physically present at workplaces, with the remaining employees required to work from home. However, exemptions have been granted in certain areas including public and private health establishments, transport, sanitation and emergency services.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced Rs 10,000 as compensation for construction workers rendered unemployed due to the pollution-battling GRAP III and GRAP-IV measures.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has increased its train frequency following the implementation of GRAP in the national capital.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The government is also tying up with Google Maps to identify 100 hotspots of vehicular pollution, to initiate measures. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to deploy 70 mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers. Around 1,000 litter pickers and 300 water sprinklers are also being deployed across the city.</p></li></ul>.Delhi pollution crisis annual affair, required long term planning: SC.<p>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a slight improvement, dropping to 334 from 354 a day earlier.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the government is working with the traffic police to develop an integrated traffic management system.</p><p>Sirsa announced that the government will provide Rs 2,700 crore over 10 years to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for procuring mechanical road sweepers and litter pickers.</p><p>In a bid to encourage Delhiites to share rides and reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, Sirsa said the government is also working on developing a car-pooling application.</p><p><em>(With PTI and DHNS inputs)</em></p>