Vox Media lets go 4% of staff in latest hit to online publishers

By Samantha Stewart

Online publisher Vox Media Inc. is cutting around 4 per cent of its staff, the latest round of reductions to hit the media industry.

The cuts at Vox, the parent of New York Magazine and the Verge, center around design and technology positions, as well as the news and opinion site Vox.com. The action reflects “turmoil” in the advertising industry and the increasing volatility of search and social platforms, according to a spokesperson.

“Vox Media has a culture of adapting in what has always been a dynamic industry to best serve our audiences in a financially sustainable way, and we will continue to do that,” the company said.