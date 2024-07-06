'We should have done better, no secrets about it': Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Without mincing words, Sharma said "at a professional level, I would say we should have done better, there are no secrets about it, we had responsibilities, we should have fulfilled much better."

Speaking at the 7th JIIF Foundation day, Sharma was asked about Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) action on Paytm Payments Bank and how it impacted him as a founder who had painstakingly built his company. Sharma said individually it was an emotional setback, and that professionally "obviously we learnt a lesson, and we are much better..." Sharma admitted he has been through more challenging moments.