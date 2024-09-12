WhatsApp Business messaging: Meta announces availability of verified badge, showcases new AI tools

Mumbai: With more businesses embracing messaging to engage with their customers, Meta on Thursday announced a slew of new features and programmes including full availability of verified badge - a trust marker- for small businesses to establish credibility and credentials with consumers.

At the WhatsApp Business Summit in Mumbai, Meta also spotlighted Artificial Intelligence tools for enhancing the messaging experience. To start with, Meta will make it easy to activate AI directly from WhatsApp Business app to enable businesses to engage more efficiently with their customers - it has recently started testing this in India, and says early results are exciting.

The US social media giant also announced customised messages on WhatsApp Business app, as it pledged commitment to supporting the growth of small businesses in India.

Meta said the line up of features and updates will help businesses across the country build a presence and create great in-chat experiences for customers while driving performance ahead of the upcoming festive season.

It also announced WhatsApp Bharat Yatra - an outreach to various tier 2 and 3 cities in India for offering on-ground, in-person training to small businesses. Under the initiative, it will train small businesses in setting up their WhatsApp Business accounts, creating catalogs, educating them on how to set up ads that click to WhatsApp, among others.

Meta India, Vice President Sandhya Devanathan noted: "The way we WhatsApp a business has only continued to grow... The manner in which Indians are WhatsApping businesses is second to none."

According to the platform, the ease of WhatsApp has placed it at the centre of India's digital transformation, helping businesses with ideas and new models of growth.

WhatsApp presented various instances of how businesses are already using messaging to engage with their customers - from Max Life simplifying experiences for non savvy digital users with vernacular chat support, to Maruti Suzuki tapping digital-savvy customers with WhatsApp Flows.

Meta said that the new features announced at WhatsApp Business Summit demonstrate its commitment to helping businesses maximise their value per dollar while providing exceptional customer experiences on WhatsApp.

The verified badge would allow small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app to establish credibility with their customers.

"Millions of small businesses use the WhatsApp Business app in India, and they frequently tell us that they want to stand out and build credibility with their customers. Now, Meta Verified is available to all eligible small businesses in India using the WhatsApp Business app," according to a Meta release.