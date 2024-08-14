Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the outgoing Starbucks boss?

The multi-national coffee company Starbucks on Tuesday announced that it will be replacing its Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Starbucks named Chipotle Mexican Grill head Brian Niccol as its new CEO on a management shakeup as it tries to fend off pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Starbucks said Niccol will start in his new role on September 9 and that CFO Rachel Ruggeri will serve as interim CEO until that time.

Who is Laxman Narasimhan?

Born on May 15, 1967, in Pune, Maharashtra, Laxman Narasimhan is an Indian-American businessman.

He completed his studies in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune.

He did his MA in International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania and also earned an MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.