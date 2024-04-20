Who is Pragya Misra, OpenAI's first Indian hire?

Sam Altman's OpenAI hired for the first time in India, filling the position of a government relations head ahead of the general elections in the country to elect a new government that will have a significant impact on the country's artificial intelligence regulations.
39-year-old Pragya Misra has been finalised for the role, as per various reports.
Here is all you need to know about OpenAI's first Indian hire:
Ahead of her recent appointment, Misra was the Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, according to her LinkedIn profile.
This is not the first time Misra has been the first hire for a company in India. In July 2018, she was hired by WhatsApp as a communication manager, becoming the company's first hire in India.
Prior to this, Misra worked at the Royal Danish Embassy for around four years where her role involved working towards increasing trade from Danish private and/or public enterprises to India and South Asia.
In 2013, she joined Ernst & Young as an assistant manager.
On the education front, she completed her Bachelor's of Commerce from Delhi University, followed by a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from London School of Economics and Political Science. She completed her MBA from the International Management Institute.
Misra also hosts a podcast called Pragyaan.
Apart from her work and academic expertise, Misra is also a golfer and has been ranked among the top three amateur golfers in India. She has represented India in various International tournaments around the world during 1998-2007. Along with this, she is also a meditation trainer.
(Published 20 April 2024, 10:52 IST)