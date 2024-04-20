JOIN US
Homebusinesscompanies

Who is Pragya Misra, OpenAI's first Indian hire?

This is not the first time Misra has been the first hire for a company in India. In July 2018, she was hired by WhatsApp as a communication manager, becoming the company's first hire in India.
Last Updated 20 April 2024, 10:52 IST

Sam Altman's OpenAI hired for the first time in India, filling the position of a government relations head ahead of the general elections in the country to elect a new government that will have a significant impact on the country's artificial intelligence regulations.

39-year-old Pragya Misra has been finalised for the role, as per various reports.

Here is all you need to know about OpenAI's first Indian hire:

  • Ahead of her recent appointment, Misra was the Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, according to her LinkedIn profile.

  • This is not the first time Misra has been the first hire for a company in India. In July 2018, she was hired by WhatsApp as a communication manager, becoming the company's first hire in India.

  • Prior to this, Misra worked at the Royal Danish Embassy for around four years where her role involved working towards increasing trade from Danish private and/or public enterprises to India and South Asia.

  • In 2013, she joined Ernst & Young as an assistant manager.

  • On the education front, she completed her Bachelor's of Commerce from Delhi University, followed by a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from London School of Economics and Political Science. She completed her MBA from the International Management Institute.

  • Misra also hosts a podcast called Pragyaan.

  • Apart from her work and academic expertise, Misra is also a golfer and has been ranked among the top three amateur golfers in India. She has represented India in various International tournaments around the world during 1998-2007. Along with this, she is also a meditation trainer.

