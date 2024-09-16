Wipro links leaves with attendance, directs employees to attend office thrice a week

Wipro, an Indian international technology company, in an e-mail has directed its employees to attend office for atleast three days in a week or else they'd lose the day's leave.

Wipro's employees received the mail on September 2 with the human resources team to not approve of any requests for work from home (WFH).

According to a report by The Mint, the e-mail read, "If there are any such approvals, please cancel such approvals with immediate effect, and suggest the teams to attend office three days a week minimum. The leaves should get deducted in system for any deviation from the above said WFO policy."

An Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, LTIMindtree also announced a similar course of action on September 1.

It linked employees' leaves to their attendance stating that those who fail to turn up in office for four days, they'd lose a day's leave.