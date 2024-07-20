Wipro Q1 revenue misses analyst estimates, co raises outlook

It also marginally raised its sequential revenue guidance to -1 per cent to 1 per cent after slashing it to -1.5 per cent - 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter. “We recorded another quarter of total large deal bookings over $1 bn, with our largest win in recent years. We are pleased with the momentum we have built in Q1 across industries and sectors and confident in our ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth as we transition to Q2,” said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro.