With Park Inn in Ayodhya, Radisson Hotel Group adds 21 properties in India under 9 brands in 2023

It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier I markets like Delhi NCR (national capital region) and at the same time, more than 50 per cent of its portfolio is in tier II and III markets, where it has benefited by being the first mover.

"We will remain agile and nimble to stay relevant to our business stakeholders. We are committed to deepening our presence in the vibrant and booming Indian market where we currently have over 165 hotels in operation and under development," Radisson Hotel Group Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes said.

In India, the Radisson Hotel Group operates under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

"Our milestones in 2023 have carved a strong growth trajectory for us in 2024. Our strategic focus includes expanding our roots and fortifying our presence in untapped markets," K B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, added.