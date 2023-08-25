Zepto becomes second unicorn startup of 2023 with $200 mn in latest funding

Quick commerce player Zepto has entered the coveted Unicorn club with its series-E fundraise of $200 million, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, the startup said on Friday.
While the company’s existing investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, Lachy Groom and more, doubled down their investments in the firm, the latest round was led by new investor, the StepStone Group. The startup also onboarded another new investor in Goodwater Capital, a California-based consumer-focused venture capital firm.
Furthermore, the quick commerce platform aims to go public in early 2025 following a pre-IPO round in the next 12-15 months. The company co-founders - Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra - currently hold 25-30 per cent ownership in the firm.
After the first half of 2023 saw no new unicorns (start-ups with valuation of $1 billion or more), Zepto is now the second such company this year. In July, Web3 Startup Zyber 365 raised $100 million, taking its valuation to $1.2 billion.
The company has grown its sales by 300 per cent year-on-year and will likely achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters, Zepto noted in its statement. It sees 10,000-plus new customers everyday, according to co-founder Palicha.
The company plans to use the fresh capital to penetrate deeper into the existing markets it is present in. “Going deeper into existing markets will not see growth taper off,” Palicha reasoned, adding that the current seven cities it is present in offer more scope for growth than estimated by him.
The quick commerce platform which boasts 200-plus dark stores currently, sees the number jump by 40 per cent in the next year.
“There is no acquisition opportunity that we’re anticipating in the near future,” Palicha said during a media briefing prior to the formal announcement.