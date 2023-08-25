Zepto becomes second unicorn startup of 2023 with $200 mn in latest funding

After the first half of 2023 saw no new unicorns (start-ups with valuation of $1 billion or more), Zepto is now the second such company this year. In July, Web3 Startup Zyber 365 raised $100 million, taking its valuation to $1.2 billion.

The company has grown its sales by 300 per cent year-on-year and will likely achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters, Zepto noted in its statement. It sees 10,000-plus new customers everyday, according to co-founder Palicha.