Zomato faces social media backlash for 'Pure Veg Mode' dress code

Goyal and the company decided to take the green dress code back, and said that there will be no on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet, and both regular as well as vegetarians fleet will wear the colour red.
Follow Us

A day after food delivery app Zomato launched its 'Pure Veg Mode' service, it faced considerable backlash on social media from a section of consumers.

The backlash on the newly introduced green dress code for vegetarian food delivery persons, led Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to say that company will "roll it back in a heartbeat" in case there is a negative social repercussions.

Goyal and the company decided to take the green-dress-code back, and the former said in his X handle said that there will be no on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet, and both regular as well as the vegetarian fleet will wear the colour red.

"We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises," he said in the tweet.

"Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference,"

"But why did we need to separate the fleets? Because despite everyone's best efforts, sometimes the food spills into the delivery boxes. In those cases, the smell of the previous order travels to the next order, and may lead to the next order smelling of the previous order. For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders," the Zomato CEO said.

He emphasised that the new service strictly serves a dietary preference irrespective of a person's religion or caste and delivery partners' participation in the new fleet will not be decided on their dietary preferences.

"I would like to repeat that this feature strictly serves a dietary preference. And I know there are a lot of customers who would never order food from a restaurant which serves meat, irrespective of their religion/caste," Goyal said.

Soon, there was a barrage of criticism on social media. Many accused the company of being casteist and raised concerns about delivery persons being discriminated against.

Check out the tweets:

