Zomato faces social media backlash for 'Pure Veg Mode' dress code

A day after food delivery app Zomato launched its 'Pure Veg Mode' service, it faced considerable backlash on social media from a section of consumers.

The backlash on the newly introduced green dress code for vegetarian food delivery persons, led Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to say that company will "roll it back in a heartbeat" in case there is a negative social repercussions.

Goyal and the company decided to take the green-dress-code back, and the former said in his X handle said that there will be no on-ground segregation of 'Pure Veg Mode' fleet, and both regular as well as the vegetarian fleet will wear the colour red.

"We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises," he said in the tweet.