Zomato not venturing into any new space, company clarifies on 'Continue'

In a social media post on X, Goyal said: "Been getting a lot of curious messages since the morning, so here's an update on Continue. It is as of now, my personal health and wellness team, entirely funded by me, which tracks and researches how to keep me running at my peak performance".

He shared that spending time with the Continue team is like going to the gym for him.

"Or you can also say that it helps me avoid visits to doctors. We are developing new things, we have some new insights, and it will be super cool if one day, we are able to gather enough evidence behind what we have found, to share with the world," Goyal informed.

The Zomato CEO and founder signed off saying, "More updates when I have them".