Computer parts maker Logitech works for growth after beating forecasts

Logitech International's new CEO on Tuesday said the company would work to return to growth as it forecast annual sales would decline less than previously anticipated and reported third quarter revenue that beat expectations.

The maker of computer mice, keyboards and webcams has been dealing with customers wrestling with inflation, and uncertainty among businesses about how to equip their offices as they move to hybrid working.

Shares fell 6 per cent in early trade. The stock hit its highest level on Monday since October 2021 when customers equipping home offices during the Covid-19 pandemic drove a sales surge.

"A lot of expectations have already been reflected in the share price after the external indicators approached their low point and the increase in the guidance for net sales was not quite as much as we had expected," Research Partners analyst Reto Huber said.

"Our teams executed well, continuing our long record of exceptional product innovation... But we will not be satisfied until we return to top line growth," CEO Hanneke Faber said in a statement.