Consider cautious restart of MSME in rural areas away from coronavirus hotspots: Chief Secretary to district magistrates

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday asked all district magistrates to take steps for arranging the restart of the micro, small and medium enterprises in rural areas away from the hotspot zones while adhering to the social distancing and other precautions.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"After evaluating the COVID-19 situation, permission should be granted to restart the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) industries in rural areas situated outside the hotspot containment zone,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, in a letter to all district magistrates.

“These units should adhere to various lockdown norms issued by the Health and Home Department such as social distancing and use of sanitisers,” the letter read.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Instructions were also issued to ensure that the officials of the District Industry Centre along with local doctors should undertake an inspection of these industries, while adhering to social distancing and sanitisation norms.

Thermal scanning of the employees of these industrial units should also be carried out, the chief secretary said.