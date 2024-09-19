Consumer market growing at over 10% CAGR to touch $237 billion by 2030

This propensity to consume is also propelling the real estate sector with a 25 per cent CAGR, building up to approximately $1 trillion by FY29. The demand for second homes and large properties, being the key drivers. Dual-income in households have also lowered the average age of first-time homeowners. Nearly 42 per cent of the respondents of the survey bought a new home in tier 2 and 3 cities for investment and leisure.