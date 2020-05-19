Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Southern Star Hotel shuts down in Mysuru

The effects of COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown and its protocols, have started to show up. On Tuesday, the management of Southern Star Hotel, a landmark of the city, has issued an order to close down the establishment, by terminating all its staff.

The general manager of Southern Star, a unit of Indra Hotels, who have hotels in Bengaluru, Hassan and also Davangere, has issued a notice on Tuesday, addressed to all employees and staff of the hotel.

Uncertainty

The notice states: “Due to global pandemic of COVID-19, the entire country has come under lockdown. As a result, all business has come to standstill. In particular, hotels have been affected very badly and the situation will continue indefinitely, even after the lockdown is lifted. This is because, according to WHO, the pandemic may take a long time to eradicate and the tourists, both local as well as foreign, may not risk their health”.

According to an employee of Southern Star, there were 130 staffers and around 15 contract workers and all of them are worried, with no light in sight. “We do not know what will be our termination compensation. But, nothing will match our job, as it is difficult to get a job at this time of crisis,” he said.

Dependence on tourists

The notice looks like an indication of what may be in store for the hospitality sector, especially in Mysuru, which draws tourists due to its attractions, culture, heritage, spirituality and also healthcare facilities.

C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, said, the hospitality sector is at crossroads now, particularly in a tourism hotspot like Mysuru. “In the present scenario, at least 30% of the hotels are on the verge of closure and Southern Star is an indication to it. There are 22 star hotels, 405 lodges 180 vegetarian restaurants, 130 non-vegetarian restaurants, 300 bakeries and 45 sweet stalls in Mysuru city. These establishments employ over 25,000 people,” he said.

Waiting for guests

A manager of another star hotel said it is difficult to predict the business post-lockdown. “However, we have made all arrangements, by sanitising our whole establishment. All infrastructure, necessary to follow the protocols, are in place. We are only waiting to start businesses from June 1,” he said.

A chef of a resort said, the April salary was delayed by over 15 days and was not paid in full. “The management has assured to pay the remaining salary once the resort opens to guests. We also understand the problems faced by the management, since the past two months, due to the lockdown. However, we also have no other option, but to look up to the management,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Labour department Thammanna said, closing down of the hotel needs the permission of the government. “The management of Southern Star has sent a letter about the closure to the Labour department and also to the State government. If the government does not permit its closure, they cannot terminate the employees,” he said.