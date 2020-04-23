No dearness allowance to central govt staff till Jan

Coronavirus lockdown: Centre freezes dearness allowance of central government employees till January 2021

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2020, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 13:41 ist
Representative image.

The Government Thursday decided to freeze the Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners till January 2021 in view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19.

The DA and DR due from January this year also stands withdrawn, a government order said Thursday.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

This move will affect about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

The dearness allowance is revised twice a year to compensate for rising prices.

This comes on the back of the government already effecting a cut in salaries of ministers, Prime Minister, President and members of parliament by 30%.

