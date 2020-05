Wall Street stocks opened higher Tuesday as moves by US states and leading companies to resume economic activity offset gloomy near-term conditions in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,034.78, up 1.2 percent.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.2 percent to 2,877.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 percent to 8,831.00.