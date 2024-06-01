Cost of commercial LPG slashed by Rs 69 per 19-kg cylinder

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was reduced by a steep 6.5 per cent and that of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants by Rs 69 per 19-kg cylinder on declining international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was cut by Rs 6,673.87 per kilolitre, or 6.5 per cent, to Rs 94,969.01 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The reduction follows a marginal 0.7 per cent (Rs 749.25 per kl) increase on May 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was slashed to Rs 88,834.27 per kl from Rs 95,173.70.