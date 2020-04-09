COVID-19 lockdown: At least 469 persons in 8 IT, ITeS companies in Bengaluru lost jobs, says CITU

At least 469 persons working in eight IT and ITeS companies in Bengaluru have lost their jobs or forced to resign while the salary of several others in some other firms have been slashed after COVID-19 lockdown was enforced in the country, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Besides this, he said, a large proportion of employees in at least one firm in West Bengal have been sent on unpaid leave while there have been salary cuts in at least four companies.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Citing that this was his fifth letter to the ministry since the lockdown, he said in the previous letters he had cited specific instances of violations of directives by the Ministry of Labour and Employment by way of termination of employment of contract or casual workers in banks in West Bengal, Border Roads Organisation and Hydro Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had also raised the issue of non-payment of wages in jute mills and tea gardens in West Bengal.

According to Sen, a gifting website based in Bengaluru has "terminated 247 employees through forced resignations" while a similar action was taken against 60 employees in an IT company.

While a firm providing IT solutions to telecom companies terminated 15 employees, he said in his letter to the Union Labour Secretary on Wednesday, an infotainment firm sacked 30 others while another company in travel segment sacked 90 people.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

A company providing IT solutions for the travel industry sacked one employee while another into vacuum technology has sacked 22 and one providing business solutions terminated four employees, Sen said in his letter. Besides this, he said, two companies, including one dealing with education tools, have cut the salary by 50%.

In West Bengal, he said, a company in Kolkata sent 80% employees on forced unpaid leave which "tantamount to wage cut" while several others have invoked wage cut.

"We urge upon you to please intervene for strong corrective action in both the cases of brazen violation of your directive/advisory dated 20 March 2020. Awaiting eagerly for your corrective interventions in all the cases of violations of your directive/advisory," Sen wrote.