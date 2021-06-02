Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna closer to indemnity

Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines may soon come to India as the government is likely to clear the pending indemnity clause that was causing delays in the emergency use nod.
"It is expected to grant indemnity against legal proceedings along the lines of what has been granted in other countries for Pfizer and Moderna vaccine companies," ANI quoted government sources as saying.
The pharma giants had sought from the government indemnity from costs relating to severe vaccine side-effects.
India's apex drug regulator has also waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-launch bridging trials for such firms, a move that will bolster availability of vaccines.
The decision by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes in the backdrop of Pfizer and Cipla putting forth similar demands during negotiations to supply imported vaccines to India.
More to follow...
(With agency inputs)
