Cricket Australia signs multi-year deal with HCL

HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Cricket Australia (CA). As part of the deal, HCL will be a digital technology partner of CA.

It will implement its Scale Digital methodology to enable Cricket Australia to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms, the company said in a statement.

However, the company has not disclosed the financial details of the transaction.

HCL will help the Australian Cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings.

Cricket Australia selected HCL Technologies following an extensive search for a trusted digital partner that has proven credentials in enabling digital transformation journey for leading global businesses, enhancing eco-system orchestration, improving business agility and delivering unique experience to all users and stakeholders.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said, "HCL, as our official digital technology partner, will help take our digital offerings to the next level and allow us to better connect with and inspire communities through cricket."

The cricket following community is substantial in Australia, with more than 2 million fans attending cricket matches during the 2018-19 season. Around the world, the sport of cricket has a fan base of over 2.5 million passionate followers.