Critics question Zomato’s 10-minute delivery service

Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Monday evening announced that the food delivery platform will soon be providing ten-minute food deliveries.

Goyal reasoned that the decision was taken due to the increasing demands from customers for “quicker answers to their needs.”

With this, Zomato will become the first food delivery platform to enter the space of quick delivery segment, which until now was only tapped by grocery delivery platforms like Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. However, Goyal’s tweet received a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging platform.

A majority of them argued that this move was planned sidelining the concerns around the safety of delivery agents.

Others raised concerns regarding the quality of food being compromised by the parties involved to meet the 10-minute timeline.

Goyal clarified, in a series of tweets, that delivery partners will neither be penalised for late deliveries nor will they be incentivised for on-time deliveries. He reinforced that safety of delivery partners will be Zomato’s priority and that they will not be informed about promised delivery time.

However if a recent study by an independent research organisation is considered, Zomato has been performing poorly on state of workers employed.

According to a report by Fairwork, which assessed and rated the players in India’s gig economy, Zomato has been a laggard in terms of work conditions for the last three years. It scored zero points in each of the last three years ending 2021 under the criteria “Fair Conditions: Mitigates task-specific risks”.

