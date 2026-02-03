<p>Bengaluru: Data centre spending is expected to increase 31.7 per cent and surpass $650 billion this year, compared to nearly $500 billion the previous year. IT services will also witness 8.7 per cent growth in 2026. Business and technology insights company Gartner forecasts that the overall IT spending will reach $6.15 trillion this year, up 10.8 per cent compared to the previous year.</p><p>In its latest forecast, Gartner projects device growth to be slow and spending on devices will reach $836 billion this year. It says, however, market-demand constraints will slow growth to 6.1per cent in 2026.</p>.Busy roads in Bengaluru's Malleswaram to come under pay-and-park system.<p>“This slowdown is largely due to rising memory prices, which are increasing average selling prices and discouraging device replacements,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.</p><p>“Additionally, higher memory costs are causing shortages in the lower end of the market, where profit margins are thinner. These factors are contributing to more muted growth in device shipments," Lovelock said.</p><p>The company projects AI infrastructure to remain rapid despite concerns about an AI bubble, with spending rising across AI‑related hardware and software.</p><p>Lovelock said that demand from hyperscale cloud providers continues to drive investment in servers optimised for AI workloads.</p>.Bengaluru’s ‘white water’ revolution: How apartments are powering IT parks and data centres.<p>For software spending, the revision is to 14.7 per cent, down from 15.2 per cent, for both application and infrastructure software.</p><p>“Despite the modest revision, total software spending will remain above $1.4 trillion. Projections for generative AI (GenAI) model spending in 2026 remain unchanged, with growth expected at 80.8 per cent. GenAI models continue to experience strong growth, and their share of the software market is expected to rise by 1.8 per cent in 2026," he said.</p>