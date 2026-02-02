<p>145 terrorists and 17 security personnel have been killed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balochistan">Balochistan </a>province in the last 40 hours in multiple counter terrorism operations. </p><p>This has been the highest number of terrorists killed in less than two days after security forces launched war against terror in the province, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn42nedxqyqo">report </a>by <em>BBC</em>, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Balochistan - a mineral rich region. </p><p>The terrorist activities were reported in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.</p><p><strong>What are the demands of BLA?</strong></p><p>BLA's demand is to get independence for Balochistan. It is a region that borders Afghanistan to the north and Iran to the west. </p><p>Located in the southwest of Pakistan, Balochistan is a mineral-rich region. </p><p>BLA claims that the "federal government unfairly exploits Balochistan's rich gas and mineral resources."</p><p>As per reports, BLA says the "natural wealth belongs to its people", rejecting federal control over its resource extraction and security.</p>.'I’m going to have some fun with you': Trump lashes out at Trevor Noah for linking him with Epstein, says 'never been to island'.<p>Terrorists carried out attacks in august 2024 across Balochistan. In 2025, terrorists attacked Jaffar Express passenger train after sabotaging railway tracks.</p><p>According to a <em>Reuters</em> report, BLA is designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States. It also mentioned that women suicide bombers were deployed to carry attacks including an attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi. </p><p>In the recent attacks, Sarfaraz Bugti said that in Pasni and Quetta, the terrorists had deployed two women bombers.</p>.<p><strong>BLA targets:</strong></p><p>The BLA targets infrastructure and security forces on Balochistan; Pakistan's Army and Chinese interests in particular the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad to exploit the province, as reported by <em>Reuters</em>. </p><p>Bugti told media that women and children in Gwadar were targeted, while the army mentioned killing of elderly and labourers. </p><p>Balochistan is an important part of China's $65 billion investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a wing of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative.</p><p>It is home to key mining projects, including Reko Diq, run by mining giant Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), and believed to be one of the world's largest gold and copper mines.</p><p>China also operates a gold and copper mine in the province.</p><p><em>(With Reuters and PTI inputs)</em></p>