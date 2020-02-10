Deloitte to create 75,000 jobs in 3 years in India: CEO

Expressing optimism in the Indian market, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen on Monday said the company is committed to creating 75,000 jobs in the country in three years.

Tweeting a photograph of his meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renjen on Monday said he remains optimistic about India's future.

"I remain optimistic about #India's future after meeting last week with @narendramodi ji. During my visit with @PMOIndia, I was pleased to share @Deloitte's commitment to create 75k Indian jobs in 3 years. #ImpactThatMatters," his tweet said.

The company currently has over 50,000 people in India.