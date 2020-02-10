Deloitte to create 75,000 jobs in 3 years in India: CEO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2020, 21:42pm ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2020, 22:57pm ist

Expressing optimism in the Indian market, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen on Monday said the company is committed to creating 75,000 jobs in the country in three years.

Tweeting a photograph of his meeting last week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Renjen on Monday said he remains optimistic about India's future.

"I remain optimistic about #India's future after meeting last week with @narendramodi ji. During my visit with @PMOIndia, I was pleased to share @Deloitte's commitment to create 75k Indian jobs in 3 years. #ImpactThatMatters," his tweet said.

The company currently has over 50,000 people in India. 

