Homebusiness

DH Interview | Real estate sees growth in premium, but affordable housing needs push: CREDAI president-elect

CREDAI president-elect Gummi Ram Reddy talks about the challenges in the affordable housing segment and expectations from the upcoming Union Budget for the real estate sector.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 20:02 IST
Business NewsReal EstateCredaiAffordable housing

