DH Sparks webinar: Managing your finances in the time of coronavirus

DH Sparks webinar: Managing finances amid Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 16 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 20:04 ist

Market indices have tanked, and then rallied. Mutual funds are struggling against headwinds. Investors have moved their money into bank deposits. Gold has spiked and bond yields have crashed. Indians are struggling with pay cuts and job cuts. The economy is shrinking and volatility is here to stay. How to manage your finances to stay afloat, and then make some money, in this difficult environment? Watch the best in the financial industry discuss this in the next edition of our webinar series, DH Sparks: Managing your finances in the time of Covid-19.

Speakers:

1. Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC

2. Pratik Oswal, Head, Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal AMC

3. Anubhav Srivastava, Partner, Infinity Alternatives

4. Hansi Mehrotra, Financial Coach. She will be moderating this webinar.

Watch the webinar Live here: 

