Coronavirus: Car and two-wheeler manufacturers shut operations

Hyundai India and three motorcycle majors have suspended operations at their manufacturing facilities here and elsewhere in the country from Monday to prevent further outbreak of coronavirus.

While Hyundai has suspended operations from Monday till further notice, Royal Enfield has decided to close down factories till March 31. TVS Motors will shut the doors of its manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia till further notice, even as Yamaha decided to close down its plants in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana till March 31.

Hyundai India, one of the largest carmakers in the country which has a sprawling facility at Irungattukottai near here, said it would await further notification from the Tamil Nadu government on resuming operations at the plant.

READ: Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu to implement Section 144 from March 24 evening

The company, which manufactures vehicles for both the domestic and foreign market, also announced extending support for two months for those who can’t avail free service or extended warranty for their vehicles.

Royal Enfield said it will close all its manufacturing facilities in Tiruvottriyur, Oragadam and Vallam in Chennai and technical centres across the globe. It also announced closing down of its offices and dealerships across the country from Monday till March 31.

“This has been done keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of all employees and casual and temporary workers. During this time, the company employees will continue to work-from-home and there will be no salary deduction for any permanent or temporary employees or workforce, and no reduction of workforce,” the company said in a statement.

All companies said they have allowed their employees to work from home and promised to pay them salaries. The complete lockdown will put further strain on the companies in the sector which is already bleeding due to economic slowdown.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

“Yamaha is fully committed to the health protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 threat and as a responsible corporate, it has been taking all the precautionary measures such as increased frequency of sanitization at factory premises and work stations, restrictions in travel and creating awareness among the employees in the current scenario,” Yamaha India said in a statement.

TVS said the immediate focus was to ensure the safety of employees, their families, and the extended enterprise including suppliers, dealers and our customers.

Assuring that it will protect jobs and salaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, TVS said it would work closely with their dealers and suppliers and extend all support to them in the face of this unexpected difficulty.