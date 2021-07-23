Ducati launches Multistrada V4, V4 S in India  

Ducati has launched its adventure tourer Multistrada V4 and V4 S, priced at Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 23.10 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The wait was long, but I am sure it will be worth for all the Ducatisti that waited patiently for the bike. There’s no other way of saying this but the Multistrada V4 is a state-of-the-art technological marvel, which can take you across the globe with ease.

“The new Granturismo V4 engine is specifically designed keeping touring and off-road riding in mind and it is the heart of this whole project. I am thrilled not just for the Ducatisti but also for this segment as the Multistrada V4 ushers in, with performance, design and technology that will make any enthusiast weak in his/ her knees! I look forward to seeing it in India, especially on the roads less taken,” he added.

Both the Multistrada V4 and V4 S boast of the V4 Granturismo engine, V4 - 90°, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, which puts out 170 hp at 10, 500 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750 rpm. This liquid-cooled engine has four valves per cylinder and bore and stroke measurements of 83 and 53.5 mm, respectively.

The company said that the Ducati Multistrada V4 is the first production bike in the world to adopt radar technology. Radars are advanced aid systems capable of supporting and making riding more comfortable thanks to the ability to reconstruct the reality surrounding the motorcycle. This technical solution manages two functions: Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection.

In India, the radar system will be a standard fitment on the Multistrada V4 S and will not be available on the Multistrada V4.

The Multistrada V4 is fitted with a five-inch colour TFT display with optimal resolution and perfect readability in any light conditions. The easy-to-read graphics feature a round digital tachometer which displays gear number and further useful information, such as fuel gauge, temperature, and engine temperature while the panels display the levels of the electronic controls and other information.

The Multistrada V4 S features an adjustable 6.5-inch colour TFT unit. Furthermore, on the S version a joystick has been added on the left switchgear, to ensure easy navigation through the new and intuitive menu.

Other new features include the Ducati Connect system, which allows, via Bluetooth and wi-fi, the ‘mirroring’ function of the mobile phone app on the dashboard and can be controlled via the joystick. It displays additional information, such as suspension settings and via Sygic GPS navigation app, also provides the navigation system map on the TFT unit itself. In addition, the user can access the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) via Bluetooth, to manage incoming/ outgoing calls and listen to music.

On the electronics front, the Multistrada V4 represents the top of the line in the motorcycle segment, which is true in terms of safety, comfort, performance, and connectivity features. The inertial platform (IMU) manages the operation of Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) with eight setting levels, Cornering Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The Multistrada V4 features twin 320 mm brake discs at the front, with Brembo M4.32 front callipers while the Multistrada V4 S is equipped with 330 mm brake discs, along with Brembo Stylema calipers. Both versions come with 19” wheels (120/70 Pirelli Scorpion Trail tyres) at the front and 17” wheels (170/60 Pirelli Scorpion Trail tyres) at the back, with the Multistrada V4 S getting an option for Spoked Wheels, straight from the factory. The spoked wheels version will come to India later this year.