HMSI begins deliveries of CB200X motorcycle 

HMSI begins deliveries of CB200X motorcycle 

The Honda CB200X is powered by a 184cc PGM-FI engine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 14:09 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has started the deliveries of all-new CB200X in India.  

The new CB200X is designed for everyday commuting and pushing the riders in exploring new destinations over the weekends.   

The deliveries commenced through the company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships. 

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “From the day it was launched, our dealer network has been receiving inquiries especially from new-age customers. As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations. With Honda’s CB legacy, the all-new CB200X proves to be the best partner for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides.” 

The CB200X has an upright riding position, sporty under cowl and upswept exhaust, swaged handlebars, tall visor, LED integrated knuckle covers, 5-Y shaped alloy wheels, olden upside down (USD) front forks, service due Indicator with 5-level adjustable brightness, petal disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS, hazard switch feature and key on tank and tough tread pattern tyres (front 110mm and rear 140mm) for ample grip. 

As far as the power plant is concerned, it has a 184cc PGM-FI engine producing 12.7 KW at 8500 rpm for balanced mid-range torque and sporty power. Honda’s most advanced technology gives more reason to flaunt: Roller rocker arm for smooth power delivery, piston cooling jet acts as heat absorbent and diamond type steel frame for outstanding stability and agile handling.  

It is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Auto
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Limited

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 