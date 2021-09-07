HMSI begins deliveries of CB200X motorcycle 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has started the deliveries of all-new CB200X in India.

The new CB200X is designed for everyday commuting and pushing the riders in exploring new destinations over the weekends.

The deliveries commenced through the company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “From the day it was launched, our dealer network has been receiving inquiries especially from new-age customers. As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations. With Honda’s CB legacy, the all-new CB200X proves to be the best partner for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides.”

The CB200X has an upright riding position, sporty under cowl and upswept exhaust, swaged handlebars, tall visor, LED integrated knuckle covers, 5-Y shaped alloy wheels, olden upside down (USD) front forks, service due Indicator with 5-level adjustable brightness, petal disc brakes (front and rear) with ABS, hazard switch feature and key on tank and tough tread pattern tyres (front 110mm and rear 140mm) for ample grip.

As far as the power plant is concerned, it has a 184cc PGM-FI engine producing 12.7 KW at 8500 rpm for balanced mid-range torque and sporty power. Honda’s most advanced technology gives more reason to flaunt: Roller rocker arm for smooth power delivery, piston cooling jet acts as heat absorbent and diamond type steel frame for outstanding stability and agile handling.

It is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).